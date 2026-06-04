WhatsApp adds new features ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

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WhatsApp announced a range of new features to help users celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026, including new calling effects, updated themed icons and graphics and enhanced discovery for World Cup-related channels.

First, WhatsApp is adding new soccer-themed calling effects and stickers, which will enable fans to celebrate the World Cup with their connections.

WhatsApp has also upgraded the soccer ball emoji in the app to the official match ball of the World Cup, adding a more thematic feel to its usage.

In order to keep fans connected to the event, WhatsApp has also added a new custom channel directory for soccer-related channels.

As per WhatsApp: “During the tournament, you can expect matchday countdowns, behind-the-scenes moments, and real-time highlights from channels across WhatsApp. We've created a dedicated football directory to bring together your favorite teams, latest scores, and updates all in one place for easy access.”

WhatsApp has also added the ability for these channels to post to Status, providing another means to share World Cup insights and notes.

Finally, WhatsApp users will also be able to refer to Meta AI for up-to-the-minute updates, “including the latest tournament standings, player details, or the best spots near you to watch the next game,” per the company.

The World Cup is set to be one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and all social and messaging platforms will be looking to capitalize on related engagement, and drive activity around the tournament.

WhatsApp, in particular, sees very high usage in many of the regions where soccer is the most popular sport. As such, there will be a heap of World Cup chatter flowing through the app.

These tools will help users tap into this, while also offering a way for WhatsApp to showcase its expanding connectivity options.