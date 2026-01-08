 Skip to main content
TikTok Announces New Partnership With FIFA World Cup

Published Jan. 8, 2026
TikTok is clearly making sports a priority this year, with the platform announcing another sports partnership, this time with FIFA, which will see TikTok hosting exclusive content around the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

TikTok FIFA

As explained by TikTok:

TikTok will become FIFA’s first-ever Preferred Platform, which will lead to an enhanced level of collaboration and integration, allowing TikTok to offer more comprehensive FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, including increased original content, while becoming the go-to place for fans and creators throughout the tournament. This first-of-its-kind Preferred Platform agreement builds on the groundbreaking tie-up between TikTok and FIFA for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, which resulted in tens of billions of views.”

TikTok says that its original programming will be hosted in a FIFA World Cup 2026 hub, which will also include highlights, match ticket and viewing information, as well as participation incentives, including custom stickers and filters.

TikTok will also host a creator collaboration program, which will provide a select group of global TikTok creators with access to behind-the-scenes moments. In addition to this, TikTok creators will also be able to co-create using FIFA archival footage.

The partnership will provide a range of tie-on opportunities for brands, with official World Cup media partners able to live-stream parts of matches, post clips and access special content produced by FIFA for TikTok.

“Broadcasters will also be able to monetize their FIFA World Cup coverage through TikTok’s premium advertising solutions.”

So, in addition to this being a boost for creators, brands will also glean benefits from associated promotions and opportunities.

It’s the latest in TikTok’s increasing push on sports content, with the platform also announcing a similar partnership arrangement with the International Ski Federation last month. And with the 2026 Winter Olympics coming up, that too could provide big opportunities for engagement and brand sponsorship.

TikTok also recently launched its “Gameplan” offering for sporting organizations, which will help more sports leagues build a presence in the app.

And soccer, in particular, is huge on TikTok, and the platform already has deals in place with La Liga and MLS, helping to expand engagement. And with 59% of TikTok users saying that watching sports content on TikTok is often more entertaining than the actual games themselves, it’s clear that TikTok sees this as an opportunity to change up sports viewing, and become a bigger platform for sports fans.

Latest in Social Marketing
