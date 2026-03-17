YouTube partners with FIFA on exclusive World Cup elements

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With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now just months away (6/11), YouTube has announced a new partnership with FIFA, which will see the app host a range of exclusive content and insights related to the event.

Under this new partnership, FIFA’s media partners will be able to access premium World Cup content, which they’ll then be able to showcase on their YouTube channels. This will also facilitate expanded monetization opportunities for creators related to the event.

Approved creators will be able to access match footage across formats, and will have the opportunity to publish extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, Shorts and video-on-demand content.

FIFA media partners will also have the ability to live-stream the first 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channel, while they’ll also be able to stream a select number of matches in full, providing expanded capabilities for creators to engage with the event.

Selected creators will also get expanded access to World Cup matches, so they can explore further stories related to the teams, the players and more.

Finally, FIFA will also allow creators to access its digital archive on the FIFA YouTube channel, including full-length past matches and iconic moments in the sport’s history.

The expanded deal will ensure that YouTube creators can engage with the event, and help to expand the coverage, by showcasing the World Cup to their audiences.

Though it’ll also be interesting to see just how exclusive YouTube’s World Cup content is, given that TikTok recently announced that it’s a “Preferred Partner” of the event, and will also host a range of original programming within its FIFA World Cup 2026 hub.

It seems like FIFA is working to ensure maximum saturation of World Cup content, and presumably, there will be some crossover here. Essentially, you’re going to be hearing about the World Cup this year, whether you’re a fan or not.