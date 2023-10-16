WhatsApp Adds Passkey Access, Providing Extra Security for Your Private Chats

WhatsApp is the latest social/messaging app to add passkey access, which provides a more secure way for users to log in, negating the use of text-based keywords.

As outlined in the video clip above, passkey access enables you to use on-device Face and/or Touch ID to log in, providing a safer, faster log-on process, that’s less susceptible to hacking. Passkeys also utilize advanced cryptography, providing even more security in the login process.

As such, and in line with advancing mobile device development, more platforms are now moving to support passkey access, with LinkedIn, X, and TikTok, all moving to integrate passkey protection in recent months.

Google’s also now prompting users to log in using passkeys, with a view to phasing out passwords entirely in the near future. So while they may not be commonplace as yet, you can expect a lot more platforms to be pushing you towards passkey usage in the coming months.

For WhatsApp, it makes sense to get ahead of the curve here, given the platform’s focus on privacy, and keeping your private messages exactly that.

Optional Caption Retrieved from Will Cathcart/Threads on October 17, 2023

It’s a good, logical update, which will no doubt see significant take-up among WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp users can set up Passkey access from their settings in the latest version of the app.