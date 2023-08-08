 Skip to main content
WhatsApp Adds Screen-Sharing for Video Calls in the App

Published Aug. 8, 2023
WhatsApp has added another element to its video calling option, with screen-sharing now available in the app.

WhatsApp screen-share

As you can see in this example (posted by Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg), you can now share your device screen with other participants in the call, which will facilitate new types of presentations, demonstrations and more, all within the private chat platform.

Video has become a bigger focus for WhatsApp, especially as usage of the platform continues to grow in Western markets. Last month, WhatsApp also added video messages for your chats, while it also rolled out picture-in-picture support for video calls earlier in the year.

Users have been able to conduct video chats with up to 32 people since early last year, with this new addition providing another way to engage participants, and share more specific examples in-stream.

It could be a handy update, both for regular users and brands alike. Business users could use this functionality to highlight their latest products and offerings, while regular users could hold watch parties, or share memes with friends, all in the app.

It’s a good addition, with a range of possibilities. WhatsApp says screen-sharing is rolling out from today, and will be available to all users shortly.  

