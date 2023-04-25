WhatsApp Adds the Capacity to Log into the App on Multiple Devices

WhatsApp’s rolling out a new option that will enable users to log into the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices, making it easier to stay connected with your WhatsApp chats.

As you can see in these examples, the update will enable you to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices, so you can maintain your chats even when switching.

As explained by WhatsApp:

“A feature highly requested by users, now you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops. Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted, and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices.”

That’ll provide more capacity to keep in touch via WhatsApp, without having to switch log-ins as you change devices.

WhatsApp notes that this could be particularly beneficial for business owners, by enabling multiple employees to log into the same WhatsApp Business account, and respond to customers directly.

It’s a handy update, and as WhatsApp says, it’s been a highly requested improvement in the app.

In addition to this, WhatsApp’s also developing an alternative way to link to companion devices.

“Now you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code. We look forward to introducing this feature to more companion devices in the future.”

Neither of these are game-changers, but they will make it easier to maintain your WhatsApp chats – and with more people in the US switching their conversations to the app, that could have expanded benefits.

WhatsApp says that the update is now being rolled out to all users, and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.