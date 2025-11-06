 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

WhatsApp Plans to Allow Usernames From Next Year

Published Nov. 6, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

After working on the option for some time, WhatsApp is finally set to give users the option to create a username in the app, as opposed to using your phone number as your key identifier.

Which can be a security issue, as you're basically presenting your phone ID to anyone you connect with in the app. Usernames add another layer of separation between your online and IRL identities, which can be particularly valuable when dealing with businesses, or people whom you don’t know in the app.

WhatsApp usernames

As reported by Android Police, WhatsApp has begun informing business users of the coming change, with an official communication outlining the steps required to prepare for its username update.

As explained by WhatsApp:

“We are excited that WhatsApp will soon support one of our most requested features - the ability to adopt a username. This has strong benefits for people and businesses alike: usernames offer people a simple way to further protect their privacy by displaying their username rather than their phone number when messaging with others in 1:1 conversations and in groups.”

WhatsApp says that the option to add a username to your account will be rolled out next year, providing more options to manage how you share your contact information.

“For businesses, usernames will allow you to easily build your brand presence on WhatsApp based on your name rather than your phone number, making it easier for customers to connect with you.
Usernames will make it easier for people to message your business and give them confidence about their privacy - two positive changes to the business messaging experience on WhatsApp.”

So like other social platforms, you’ll be able to create a unique brand identity in the app, which could be more aligned with how people are looking to connect.

WhatsApp says that in order to facilitate this update, businesses will need to update their information before June 2026, in preparation for the change.

“In order to process messages from customers who have adopted usernames, businesses will need to prepare your systems and workflows to incorporate this new identifier, referred to as a business-scoped user ID in our technical documents. This new identifier will be available on current and new API versions as a new webhook field. Developer docs are available here.

WhatsApp says that businesses will also need to update any connected systems that rely on phone numbers (including CRMs), to integrate these new identifiers.

It could be a handy change, and a handy option, at the least, to provide more security and comfort in WhatsApp exchanges outside of the people that you know in real life.

WhatsApp hasn’t provided an official date for this to be implemented, but the deadline of June 2026 for these system updates would suggest that it’s coming in the second half of next year.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Cracking the Code of TikTok Virality
From Visibrain
November 05, 2025
Visibrain logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Media Updates
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.