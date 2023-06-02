WhatsApp Launches New ‘Security Hub’ to Highlight User Control Options

WhatsApp has launched a new Security Hub mini-site, which provides a complete overview of the various safety and security tools available in the app, to help you manage your WhatsApp experience.

The security hub includes an overview of WhatsApp’s default safety elements, along with its various user control options to enhance your messaging security.

There are also tips on how to avoid spammers and scammers, and unwanted attention, as well as links to the platform’s various usage policies.

WhatsApp is known and trusted for its enhanced security measures, which ensure that your private chats remain that way, and it’s continually working to improve its tools on this front.

The WhatsApp team also continues to oppose legislation that seeks to access user chats via back doors, or other means. Various governments have raised concerns that encrypted chat apps protect criminal activity, and should therefore be accessible by authorities – but WhatsApp has remained steadfast in its dedication to protection on this front.

As per WhatsApp:

“Around the world, businesses, individuals and governments face persistent threats from online fraud, scams and data theft. Malicious actors and hostile states routinely challenge the security of our critical infrastructure. End-to-end encryption is one of the strongest possible defenses against these threats, and as vital institutions become ever more dependent on internet technologies to conduct core operations, the stakes have never been higher.”

It’s with this in mind that WhatsApp’s new Security Hub provides even more guidance for individual users, which could give you more peace of mind, while also protecting your chats.

If you’re wondering about the limits of WhatsApp’s systems, and what you can do to maximize security, it’s worth checking out.