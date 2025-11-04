WhatsApp Launches Official Apple Watch App

This could make it easier to keep up to date with your messages on the go.

The most used messaging platform in the world, WhatsApp, has just launched an official Apple Watch app, which will enable Apple Watch users to send, receive and compose messages from their wrist.

As explained by WhatsApp:

“Today we are announcing a big upgrade for your wrist - the all-new WhatsApp app for your Apple Watch. This new experience will help you stay on top of your chats without needing to pull out your iPhone.”

To be clear, you have actually been able to get notifications about WhatsApp messages on your Apple Watch for some time, while various non-official WhatsApp for Apple Watch apps also exist.

But now, on Apple Watch Series 4 or later, you can use the official WhatsApp option, which includes a range of new features facilitated by the latest Watch OS system.

WhatsApp for Apple Watch includes:

Call notifications: You can see who’s calling without needing to look at your iPhone

Full messages: You can read full WhatsApp messages on Apple Watch - even long messages are visible directly from your wrist

Voice messages: You can now record and send voice messages

React to messages: We’ve added the ability to send quick emoji reactions to messages you receive

Improved media experience: You’ll see clear images and stickers on your Apple Watch

Chat history : You can see more of your chat history on screen when reading messages

So a range of functionalities and options for your wrist device, which will no doubt see it get good take-up among the Apple Watch’s hundred million or so users.

WhatsApp says that all of your messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted via Apple Watch connection, while it’s also looking to add more features to the app.

It could be a handy addition, providing more ways for people to stay in touch via the platform.

As noted, WhatsApp says that the new WhatsApp Apple Watch app requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later, running watchOS 10 or later.