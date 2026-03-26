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WhatsApp rolls out multiple features to improve chats

Published March 26, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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WhatsApp announced a range of new feature updates, including simplified file deletion in chats, improved chat history transfers and expanded, artificial intelligence-powered assistance with responses.

First, WhatsApp users will now be able to find and delete large files within any chat, enabling users to clear space without wiping the entire conversation.

Users will now be able to tap the chat name, then select “Manage Storage,” which will provide options for clearing out media files specific to that discussion.

WhatsApp file manager

Users will be able to sort by file size, making it easy to remove video and image uploads shared within each DM chain.

WhatsApp file manager

WhatsApp is also rolling out an improved process for transferring chat history from iOS to Android.

As per WhatsApp: “Changing phones shouldn't be complicated. Now, with just a couple taps, your conversations, photos, and videos easily come with you.”

WhatsApp update

WhatsApp users on iOS will also be able to manage two accounts on one device, which could be helpful for those who have both personal and professional WhatsApp accounts.

WhatsApp multi-accounts

WhatsApp added the same option on Android in 2023, so it’s taken a while to make it to iOS. But now, all WhatsApp users will have access to its multi-account option.  

WhatsApp also added new Stickers, in order to “bring bigger, bolder expressions to your chats,” per the company. WhatsApp users will also be able to use Meta AI to touch up photos directly in a chat before sending.

Finally, WhatsApp’s AI-powered Writing Help feature will be able to draft a suggested response based on conversational context.

I don’t know why WhatsApp users need an AI chatbot to write for them, considering that most of the chats they’d be having via DM are likely with people they actually know. But maybe, in some contexts, having an AI assistant could be beneficial in composing better messages.

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