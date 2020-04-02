When to Post on Instagram to Maximize Engagement (2020 Data) [Infographic]

When's the best time to post on Instagram in order to maximize engagement?

This is a common question in social media marketing circles, and while the true best time for your brand will relate to your unique audience, there are some guideposts and pointers that you can use, based on existing data, which can help to point you in the right direction, and improve your strategy.

This week, the team from Tailwind has published its latest report into Instagram post times, broken down by industry, and based on analysis of over 1.8 million posts over the first three months of 2020.

Again, these times are not prescriptive - they're more intended as a starting point for your own research and analysis. But they do provide some good food for thought, and could end up being key in determining your best approach to Instagram posting.

Check out the full infographic below.