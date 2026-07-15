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X offers Mention Boosts to Premium Business subscribers

The feature allows brands to amplify organic customer call-outs and reviews, converting those posts into promotional campaigns.

Published July 15, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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X launched a new advertising option called Mentions Boost, which will let brands pay to increase the reach of any post mentioning them.

X mention boost

As shown in this example image, when a brand is mentioned in an organic post by an X user, there will now be an option to boost that mention, converting customer endorsements into a paid campaign. Brands will be able to set a budget and determine the duration of each boost.

As explained by X: “Designed specifically for advertisers and brands, the new capability lets marketers instantly promote authentic customer reviews and real-time conversations — then add custom CTA (call to action) buttons and destination URLs to convert those organic mentions into full performance campaigns, no extra creative necessary.”

Organic mentions can be a powerful promotional tool. Indeed, LinkedIn recently published data demonstrating that B2B buyers were three times more likely to choose a brand that’s been recommended by peers.

As such, Mention Boosts could be a valuable addition to X promotions by capitalizing on the testimony of regular users to endorse brands and products.

X said the update is an expansion of its standard Boost option, which launched in September. The feature lets users increase the reach of their own posts with paid spend.

X Boost

To use X’s Mention Boosts, brands will need to be signed up to X’s Premium Business plan, which costs $200 per month for the basic plan.

That means that brands need to be serious about marketing on X to have this option available, but for businesses that want to connect with X users, it’s another consideration built into X’s premium business subscription package.

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Filed Under: X (Twitter)

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