X offers Mention Boosts to Premium Business subscribers

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X launched a new advertising option called Mentions Boost, which will let brands pay to increase the reach of any post mentioning them.

As shown in this example image, when a brand is mentioned in an organic post by an X user, there will now be an option to boost that mention, converting customer endorsements into a paid campaign. Brands will be able to set a budget and determine the duration of each boost.

As explained by X: “Designed specifically for advertisers and brands, the new capability lets marketers instantly promote authentic customer reviews and real-time conversations — then add custom CTA (call to action) buttons and destination URLs to convert those organic mentions into full performance campaigns, no extra creative necessary.”

Organic mentions can be a powerful promotional tool. Indeed, LinkedIn recently published data demonstrating that B2B buyers were three times more likely to choose a brand that’s been recommended by peers.

As such, Mention Boosts could be a valuable addition to X promotions by capitalizing on the testimony of regular users to endorse brands and products.

X said the update is an expansion of its standard Boost option, which launched in September. The feature lets users increase the reach of their own posts with paid spend.

To use X’s Mention Boosts, brands will need to be signed up to X’s Premium Business plan, which costs $200 per month for the basic plan.

That means that brands need to be serious about marketing on X to have this option available, but for businesses that want to connect with X users, it’s another consideration built into X’s premium business subscription package.