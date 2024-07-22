X Is Testing an Option to Block Links in Your Post Replies

X really doesn’t want its users to click on referral links, and head away from its site, which is why it’s already downgraded the reach of posts with links, changed the way that link previews are displayed in stream, and added native long-form posting options as a replacement.

And now, it’s testing out another way to disincentivize links, though this one has more specific value for creators.

As you can see in this image, posted by app researcher Nima Owji, X is experimenting with a new option that would enable users to stop people from adding links to post replies in the app.

That would keep the discussion more focused on X specifically, as opposed to people using the reply thread to refer users to other sites.

Which has its pros and cons.

A pro is that it would enable you to block spammers from trying to get cheap clicks within your reply thread, which can be especially problematic for more popular posts and users. You’re always going to find random links to crypto scams within the replies to the biggest users’ updates, and on that front, this would be a good way to stop junk peddlers from polluting your comments.

A con, however, is that it could restrict counter debate, by stopping people from posting links to sources that refute the original claim. Of course, X’s answer to this would be that Community Notes should be able to do this job anyway, but it could limit the sharing of reference links for this purpose.

Overall, however, it seems like it could be a beneficial change. Users would have the option as to whether to switch it on or not, at a per-post level, and I suspect most people wouldn’t actually bother either way. But for bigger users who want to weed out the spam, maybe it would provide a valuable option, which also enhances engagement as a result.

It’s hard to say, and we won’t know the full impact until it’s actually rolled out, but it could be another way to manage discussion on X, and keep your audience focused on the evolving conversation.