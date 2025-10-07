X Renames Business Subscription Package, Updates Features

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

X has renamed its X Premium business package, while it’s also added new tiers for business subscribers, as it looks to entice more brands to pay for its add-on features, in order boost their X presence.

First off, X is changing the name of its business offering from “Verified Organizations” to “Premium Business,” which now includes three variable price tiers of membership:

I’m in Australia, so the prices here are listed in AUD (and annual), but monthly pricing in U.S. dollars is:

X Premium Business Basic - $200/month

X Premium Business Full Access - $1,000/month

Which is pricey, but the Basic tier offers an alternative, with Verified Organizations only previously being available at the $1k per month full access price point.

As you can see in the above overview of each package, X’s business offerings include a range of functional additions, which could be of benefit for your business.

As explained by X:

“Premium Business is the ultimate solution to drive growth on X. Gain instant credibility with a gold checkmark – the platform’s strongest symbol of trust – along with affiliate badges to grow your brand’s presence across the platform, advanced impersonation defense, and fast VIP human support to resolve issues quickly. Premium Business also unlocks a suite of tools to recruit top talent, monitor real-time news about your brand or industry, enhance productivity with SuperGrok, and so much more.”

So while it is an additional expense, there are some valuable benefits here. And with research showing that you’re not going to get basically any organic reach at all for your X posts unless you pay for Premium, if you are serious about reaching your target audience in the app, it could be worth paying up.

In addition to the repackaged offering, X has also announced a new marketplace for X handles, so that you can bid on the best @name for your business.

As you can see in this overview, the final feature listed is the capacity to buy a vacated X handle, for a certain price. X hasn’t outlined the actual costs on this front, but the platform has previously discussed auctioning off dormant handles (for up to $50k each), while the company has also reportedly reacquired some handles from users, in order to on sell them for the right price.

So it seems like a lot of @handles may be available, if you want to pay for them. It does seem like the more common names might be out of the reach of smaller organizations, but there may be alternatives available for free that also suit.

It’s hard to say whether paying for X Premium is worth it, because while X is keen to tout the benefits, at the same time, X usage overall is declining, and its popularity, and arguably its influence, is also reducing over time.

But then again, if your target audience is active in the app, these add-on benefits may be worth the investment, while X is also offering additional ad credits at the moment for brands who sign up to its new business packages.

Maybe that’s something to consider. You can learn more about X’s Premium Business options here.