X Calls on Users to Submit Grok-Generated Video for Super Bowl Promotion

X has announced another million-dollar prize, this time for Grok-generated video, with X users being asked to generate video clips that can form a part of X’s upcoming Super Bowl ad to promote its latest AI tools.

You thought the fun was over? 🏈



This weekend, video takes center stage on the timeline.



We’re awarding $1M, $500K, and $250K to the top three videos about @grok, created with Imagine 1.0. pic.twitter.com/erwSiywBPs — Creators (@XCreators) February 5, 2026

As outlined in the video above, X is calling on its users to submit their own Grok-generated video clips that showcase the capacity of its latest video generation tools.

As per X:

“Create an ad that shows off what makes Grok powerful, hilarious, truthful, or game-changing. Your video must be created with Grok Imagine 1.0, be 30 seconds or less”

X released its Grok 1.0 video generation engine last week, which it says can generate much better-looking, more consistent, and longer video clips, and can even generate audio elements as well. Which it hopes will act as a lure to get more people to sign-up to its subscriptions, in order to gain full access to Grok’s various functions.

Though even with those improvements, I don’t know that it’s going be the winner that X expects.

For example, in order to showcase the capacity of Grok 1.0, X recently commissioned “AI film maker” Christopher Fryant to put together a short film that demonstrates the latest Grok advances.

That film is called “Routine,” and it’s pretty bad:

Massive news: I was commissioned by @xai to create a short film in 2 days using only Grok Imagine 1.0 (stills and video).



So in honor of Groundhog Day, here it is: "Routine" a film about a man in a time loop in suburbia.



Thank you so much to the xAI team and @elonmusk for this… pic.twitter.com/8mQ6LohPvs — Christopher Fryant (@cfryant) February 2, 2026

Yeah, I don’t know that Grok 1.0 is going to be the winner that X thinks, but then again, as with all AI generations, the real value of such lies in the actual idea, and the concept that powers the story. Though even then, this short film seems pretty disjointed, with odd facial expressions and effects. And that’s when in the hands of an experienced AI video creator.

But Elon and Co. are super keen to show off what Grok can do, so its Super Bowl promotion will ideally showcase the best of this, to a massive audience, which could spark more interest in xAI’s video tools.

X says that the competition is open to all U.S. residents who are able to generate video content using Grok. Entries will be judged primarily on Verified Home Timeline impressions, though X will also have final say over what gets in.

The video can’t be longer than 30 seconds, and should be “stylized like a video advertisement run before, during, and after the professional football game slated to be televised on February 8, 2026 and should highlight Grok and its capabilities.”

Also, no political commentary, and no sexualized content. That probably shrinks the entry pool significant, considering the most recent Grok controversies.

The top prize will be $1 million cash, with X also awarding $500k and $250k to runners-up.

It’s another opportunity for X to reward creators, and grow interest in content posting, though without a longer-term boost in revenue share, I’m not sure that it’ll be truly effective in this capacity.

But maybe, as a once off, it will get more people trying out Grok video, and that could then spark more interest in AI tools for video generation.