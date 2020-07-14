YouTube Adds Data on Other Videos Your Viewers Have Watched and New Audience Retention Metrics

Last week, YouTube previewed a coming addition to YouTube Studio which will provide creators with a listing of other videos that their viewers have watched on the platform, not created by them, adding a new level of context to their audience research efforts.

As explained by YouTube:

"This gives you a great opportunity to get to know your audience better. It also allows you to dig into what other video topics and formats might suit your channel. Think about this in terms of the titles, the thumbnail styles and collaboration opportunities that you might want to explore."

The insights could also help identify key trends, and hone your strategy - and this week, YouTube has provided an update on the roll-out of the new informational panel:

"We're planning for a 20% launch by July 15th, so stay tuned and we'll keep you updated."

The addition could be a major benefit for creators, and it looks likely to be fully rolled out within the next few weeks.

In addition to this, YouTube has also launched a new test of an updated audience retention chart which will show retention performance across your channel.

The insights will help creators focus on where they're seeing more engagement, and where their viewers are dropping off, which could help to improve your content approach.

Both updates provide more data on your YouTube performance, which will help to improve your posting approach and process with more understanding of what your viewers are interested in.

In addition to this, YouTube is also adding some new mental health assistance resources within relevant YouTube search queries, as well as a new listing of recently published videos to the YouTube Studio dashboard.

The updates (except the audience retention chart) are being rolled out to YouTube Studio from today.