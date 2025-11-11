YouTube Adds New ‘Hype’ Options, Members-Only Content Filters

YouTube’s rolling out a new way to help promote rising creators, while it’s also got a new filter option for channels, in order to help paying users find the content that they’ve paid for in the app.

First off, YouTube’s adding a new option to its “Hype” program which will enable users who’ve given Hype to a clip to then highlight that video in a separate post.

YouTube’s Hype program enables users to help promote eligible videos by allocating them Hype points, which then sees those videos gain more exposure in the app.

And now, in addition to allocating Hype points (which are purchasable in the app), YouTube will also enable viewers to share their Hyped content in a public post to both the community and the posts tab on their channel.

As you can see in this example, the addition will provide more ways to highlight content from rising creators, and give them more attention via your own presence.

So it’s like an amplification of Hype, providing an additional boost option on top of your Hype points.

In addition to this, YouTube’s also launched new Hype leaderboards in different topic categories, which will enable viewers to find rising creators across various interests, including gaming, beauty, and more.

Hype isn’t available in all regions as yet, so you may not be able to access the program at this stage (full listing of regions where Hype is available here), but YouTube is slowly expanding it to more places, providing more opportunities to showcase emerging creators in the app.

YouTube says that Hype is also coming to desktop, but it’s only available in the mobile version at this stage.

On another front, YouTube’s also rolling out “Members only” and “Public” filters for videos, Shorts, and live-streams on the channel page content tabs, providing another option to help users find relevant content.

Up till now, the only filters available here have been “Latest,” “Popular,” and “Oldest,”, but now, users can also sort by members-only updates, which could be of value for paying subscribers.

“The members filter helps members quickly find the content they've purchased, and the public filter displays only public content, excluding members-only content, allowing all viewers to easily browse content they have access to.”

So if you’re paying for that exclusivity, you now have an easier way to access that content, which could be a good addition for your paying audience.