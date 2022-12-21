YouTube Adds New Shorts Insights and Post Presentation Options

YouTube has announced a range of tweaks and updates in its final Creator Insider video of 2022, including a new Shorts metrics display, an expansion of creative posting tools, and a new live-streaming info site.

First off, on Shorts metrics – YouTube’s making its Shorts remix report, currently only available in the mobile YouTube Studio app, accessible on desktop as well, providing another way to stay on top of your Shorts performance.

The Shorts remix report highlights all of your Shorts clips that have been used to make other Shorts, and displays the number of times that your content has been remixed, along with remix views.

It’s another way to track the expanded performance of your short clips – and with Shorts already being viewed by over 1.5 billion users in the app each month, it seems like a pretty safe bet to assume that Shorts will be a bigger part of the overall YouTube ecosystem in 2023.

Maybe worth considering in your 2023 planning.

YouTube’s also adding new metrics to its Key Metrics display in the YouTube Studio, providing more upfront insight in the app.

As per YouTube:

“Currently, impressions are the only metric shown on the key metrics card for posts in studio. This week, we'll be adding additional metrics to the card, including likes and subscribers on both mobile and web.”

So basically, you’ll get more types of up front data displayed in the app, which could help to highlight additional considerations in your strategic thinking.

YouTube’s also launched a new live-streaming overview section to the YouTube for Creators website, which includes a range of guides, tips and pointers for your streaming strategy.

There are some handy tips, and if you’re thinking about moving into live-streaming, it could be worth a look.

Finally, YouTube’s also rolling out some new posting options, with an expansion of Quizzes, which it’s been testing with selected creators, as well as the iOS rollout of its stickers and graphic overlays.

I’m not sure that Community Posts are a huge part of the YouTube ecosystem as yet, but they could be another way to connect with your subscribers, and these graphic overlays and additions could help to make your posts more interesting and engaging in-stream.

So, nothing major, no huge updates or changes from YouTube as we head into 2023, but some interesting tweaks which could be worth noting in your approach.