YouTube Adds New Tools to Detect Copyright Violations and Block Them Within the Upload Process

YouTube is rolling out some new options to give users more capacity to stop copyright violations in uploads, and detect potential IP infringements within the app.

First off, YouTube is adding a new element in the copyright claim process which will enable creators to tick a new box when reporting a copyright violation in order to 'Prevent copies of these videos appearing on YouTube going forward' in the detection/removal options.

When this box is checked on a successful copyright claim, YouTube will then work to stop any other users from uploading the same video, using its Copyright ID detection and video matching tech. The same process will also enable YouTube to alert creators when any similar content is uploaded if this box is ticked, with these additional, potential violations then displayed in the 'Copyright Match' tab within YouTube Studio.

YouTube notes that creators must ensure that they own exclusive worldwide rights to any video content they're claiming in this process, but if you do own the content, and you want to stop people uploading different versions, and re-using your material, then this new process will provide another measure to protect against misuse.

In order to provide insight into how effective the process is working for your claimed content, YouTube is also adding a new listing of how many videos have been blocked from being uploaded due to your claim.

That could be a good way to protect your IP, by stopping people from even uploading a copy in the first place, which could also help YouTube reduce disputes and issues as a result of revenue generated from the same.

At the same time, any such process can also be misused via fraudulent claims of videos for varying purposes. In such cases where the tool is applied based on a false claim, YouTube says that it will remove the option from those channels, or it may move to delete channels entirely in response.

YouTube says that the new update is being rolled out from today, but will be implemented in a staged process that will take a few months for full availability.

In addition to this, YouTube also says that its Copyright Match Tool, which has thus far only been available to creators in the YouTube Partner Program, will now be made available to "any creator that issues a valid takedown request".

The options will add more copyright protections for YouTube creators, and while copystrikes have been a problematic element for the platform in the past, it is working to improve its detection systems, and reduce the burden on creators to manage the same.

You can read more about the new copyright detection and removal processes here.