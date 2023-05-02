YouTube Announces Extended Wait Times for Re-Application to the YouTube Partner Program

YouTube’s making some changes to its Partner Program application process, which will see those that are rejected from YPP membership having to wait longer to re-apply for content monetization.

Up till now, creators have been able to re-apply to YPP every 30 days, no matter the reason for them being rejected from the program. But now, with more creators applying, and seeking reviews of their applications, YouTube’s extending the timeline for those that have not changed their approach, and remain in violation of its monetization policies at second attempt.

As per YouTube:

“Starting June 5, 2023, we’re extending our policy on reapplications to the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) from 30 days to 90 days. This means that channels that have been suspended or rejected more than once from YPP must now wait 90 days before reapplying to the program. If it’s your first time being rejected from YPP, you can still reapply after 30 days, but if you’re rejected again you need to wait 90 days before reapplying. This change doesn't affect our appeal policy and channels will still have 21 days to appeal rejection and suspension decisions. If your appeal isn't approved and it’s not your first time being rejected from YPP, you need to wait 90 days before reapplying to the program.”

Important to note that this also applies to channels that are already in the Partner Program, which will now also have 21 days to appeal, and will need to wait 90 days before they can reapply, if rejected a second time.

“This is specifically for channels that are suspended from YPP for violating our policies and does not include instances where a channel may leave the program due to contract termination, dormancy, or unlinking from their MCI.”

If a channel offers memberships, those memberships will be paused if a channel loses YPP eligibility, and will be refunded to subscribers if the channel is not reinstated within 120 days.

The change, as noted, is designed to lessen the review load on YouTube’s moderation team, with YouTube noting that it’s seeking to ‘prioritize timely reviews of new applicants and instances of appeal where creators asked us to take another look’.

In other words, YouTube doesn’t have time to keep rejecting channels that refuse to revise their approach - which, I’m guessing, is probably a lot, given the need to implement these new rules.

If you’re monetizing on YouTube, this is important to note. For most, it won’t have much bearing, as you’re unlikely to fall foul of the rules (the YPP rules for reference), but for those that do, you need to know that it could now lead to a 90-day suspension, if you don’t address concerns.

It could also act as a disincentive for channels that regularly push the boundaries, as they’ll now have to wait longer if they fall foul of the policies. Most creators can deal with a 30-day suspension, but the risk of a 90-day loss of access could be a killer, and a massive blow to those reliant on YPP income.

YouTube pays out over $10 billion per year to creators through the YPP program, and has become an actual livelihood for many as a result. But there will always be those that look to test their limits – but now, the risk for such is much greater.

Maybe that’ll see more creators move to Twitter instead, where Elon and Co. are looking to provide more video monetization options, and with a more lax approach on content rules, this could open the door, just a little, to help Twitter out in this respect.

Though YouTube remains far and away the best platform for video monetization, and the change will most likely result in fewer violations overall, and less review work for the YouTube team.