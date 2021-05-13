YouTube Announces its First Ever #BeautyFest Creator Event

If you work for a beauty or fashion brand, this is worthy of note: YouTube is this week holding its first-ever #BeautyFest event, which will showcase a range of beauty creators on the platform, who'll share tips, notes and guides into the latest trends and changes in the sector.

As explained by YouTube:

"#BeautyFest won’t just be about tips and tutorials (though we love those too!). We’ve brought together beauty creators, industry professionals and public figures to speak to today’s hottest trends, with a diverse mix of professional perspectives. They’ll enlighten all of us on a variety of industry-specific subjects - from incredibly insightful beauty, wellness and health tips to important conversations about amplifying diversity and equity across the beauty landscape."

The event could provide a heap of insight for beauty marketers and creators, which have become a much bigger element of the broader YouTube ecosystem of late.

Indeed, YouTube says that between 2014 and 2018, the number of fashion and beauty channels on the platform grew by 6x, and that interest has expanded even further over the last year, amid the rising eCommerce boom which has been accelerated by the pandemic. And with YouTube also now offering AR Try-On tools for make-up, along with its other promotional options, that could make the platform a key channel of focus for beauty brands.

As such, the insights shared as part of #BeautyFest may very well re-shape your campaigns and/or approach - or at the least, it could introduce you to a range of beauty creators to follow, and potentially partner with on future initiatives.

Among the various celebrities taking part, actor Gwyenth Paltrow will give TikTok star Addison Rae a 90's-style makeover, singer and actor Selena Gomez will surprise creator Melissa Alatorre with a meeting, while musician Pharrell Williams will chat about his skincare routine. YouTube's also offering special discounts from brands like Mented Cosmetics, Birchbox, and The Lip Bar as part of the live event.

It could be worth taking the time to tune in - or catching up with the content when you get a chance.

You can tune into #BeautyFest tomorrow at YouTube.com/Fashion from 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET.