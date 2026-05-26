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YouTube highlights creators vying for Emmy nominations

The platform spotlighted six shows including “Hot Ones” from Sean Evans and “SubwayTakes” from Kareem Rahma as it chases Primetime Emmy consideration.

Published May 26, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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YouTube shared an overview of some of the platform creators who have put themselves forward for Emmy awards in 2026. The move reflects the evolving nature of entertainment, as well as YouTube’s growing place within the modern media landscape.

The platform has long been a leader in online video entertainment, but as time goes on, and more people grow up with YouTube as a part of their media diets, it has now become a genuine rival to traditional TV. YouTube currently leads the way in streaming.

The growing list of YouTubers making the crossover into more mainstream TV and film formats underlines this, and the programs seeking Emmy nominations highlight the broader shift towards recognizing YouTube as a legitimate TV rival.

YouTube has highlighted six channels and creators that have been put forward for Emmy Awards in 2026:

  • “Celebrity Substitute,” created by Julian Shapiro-Barnum
  • “Challenge Accepted,” created by Michelle Khare
  • “Hot Ones,” created by Sean Evans
  • “Huge if True,” created by Cleo Abram
  • “Royal Court,” created by Brittany Broski
  • “Subway Takes,” created by Kareem Rahma

Each of these programs already holds a significant place in modern pop culture, and is arguably deserving of Emmy recognition for their broader contribution and achievement.

YouTube has been making a bigger push to get its shows nominated for Emmy Awards over the past few years. However, while some YouTube stars have won Emmys in the past, Business Insider reported that a YouTube creator has never won a Primetime Emmy in a major televised category for their show.

The platform hopes to change that this year, as it continues to highlight the shift in viewer behavior, which has made YouTube a more significant, influential entertainment option.

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