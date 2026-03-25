YouTube expands Shopping Affiliate Program access

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YouTube announced that it’s expanding access to its Shopping Affiliate Program again, by lowering the follower requirement from 1,000 to 500.

YouTube’s Shopping Affiliate program enables eligible creators to tag products featured in video clips, with the creator then earning a commission from any sales activity stemming from those links.

The program, which YouTube launched in 2022, had initially been restricted to highly followed accounts, and YouTube set the bar for entry at 20,000 subscribers in 2023. But over the last few years, YouTube has gradually lowered that requirement down to 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 public watch hours. Now that it’s down to just 500 subscribers, more creators can earn money by tagging participating brands.

As per YouTube: “By lowering this threshold, we’re unlocking earning potential earlier than ever. Eligible creators can now diversify their revenue by tagging products from favorite brands across Shorts, VOD, and Live content. Whether your audience is watching on mobile or in the Living Room, they can now shop your recommendations seamlessly.”

It could be a valuable consideration, with YouTube reporting that shopping links have helped some creators boost their revenue by 15x or more.

And aside from commissions earned from sales, YouTube said the option could help solidify creator communities by reinforcing a creator’s role as “a trusted guide” for viewers through relevant endorsements.“Each recommendation strengthens your foundation with your community, turning a simple purchase into a lasting, loyal relationship,” the company said in a press release.

Not sure that’s true, but it sounds good.

The expansion is part of YouTube’s rising focus on in-stream shopping, which YouTube CEO Neal Mohan identified as one of his key areas of focus for 2026. All social platforms are exploring commerce links, and with video content now playing a bigger role in discovery, it could be a valuable element for YouTube, assuming the company can integrate more shopping links and options.

YouTube’s Shopping Affiliate Program is currently available for eligible creators in the U.S., Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, India, Singapore, Brazil, Taiwan and Japan.