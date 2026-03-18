YouTube launches AI-powered Reimagine option for Shorts

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I’m still confused as to why platforms are so dedicated to the idea of replacing human creativity with artificial intelligence, and getting users to post AI slop to their apps.

But with so much money being invested into AI tools, I guess they’re keen to show as much value as possible, which means that we end up with tools like YouTube’s latest Reimagine option, which enables users to transform a single frame from an existing Shorts clip into an entirely new 8-second clip, powered by Google’s Veo AI generation model.

With Reimagine for Shorts, YouTube users can tap on the Reimagine button on a Shorts clip to enter a creation flow that will use the visual in a chosen frame from that Short as the inspiration for a new, AI-generated clip.

Though this is the point where it truly lost me. With Reimagine, users don’t actually get to generate their own ideas, they only get to choose from a range of set options that YouTube provides for alternate variations.

So, awesome, users don’t get to use their own creativity in any way, they only get to choose from a range of (terrible) alternative presentation options, which Veo will then generate into a new clip.

From there, users can choose a photo from their camera roll for inspiration, which will then be merged into their chosen alternate, 8-second video based on these inputs.

Users can then post that AI-generated clip as their own content.

Horrible. Terrible. This is just outsourcing creativity wholesale, and as noted, this will only add more AI slop to YouTube’s database, and pump more generic junk into the app.

Which seems to run counter to what YouTube has always been, as a home for creative expression and enabling anybody to share their voice with the world. This is not a human voice, this is AI-powered choose-your-own adventure, using content from other creators as the inspiration for AI to come up with alternative scenarios based on the same, that, for some reason, users can then insert themselves into.

It’s not based on their own ideas or their own experience. It’s just random junk, which won’t add anything to YouTube.

The feature appears to be an extension of the Extend with AI option that YouTube has been testing for some time. But now it's called Reimagine, which gives it a different angle, or something.

Essentially, this option will enable people to become a YouTube creator without ever capturing any video footage themselves. Users will be able to just generate clips, based on other people’s work, post them as their own creations, and build their own presence in the app.

Is that a good thing? Is that really contributing much to the broader creator ecosystem?

I guess YouTube will be hoping that this sparks a new form of viral content, with users generating their own, alternative versions of creator content, which then take on a life of their own.

But really, no. Just no.