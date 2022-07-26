YouTube Launches New 'Creator Safety Center' to Help Creators Manage Unwanted Attention

YouTube’s looking to help creators avoid unwanted interactions and attention in the app, with the launch of a new Creator Safety Center platform, which includes key links, tips, advice and notes on various related elements.

As explained by YouTube:

“In a recent survey, we learned that while 95 percent of creators experienced unwanted behavior across multiple social platforms, only 50 percent said they had access to resources or the necessary support to handle these interactions.”

Acting on this insight, YouTube worked with a range of third-party experts, including ConnectSafely, The Family Online Safety Institute and the National Cybersecurity Alliance, to put together its new, in-depth collection of tips to help creators stay safe.

The new Creator Safety Center includes pointers on how to manage such problems, in alignment with channel growth, and how to combat bullying, trolling, account hijacking and more.

Most of the information included here is not new, it’s just been put into a more coordinated, centralized space, with a focus on creators specifically to help address key concerns.

The announcement comes as part of a broader initiative from YouTube which looks at how it’s working to drive continued progress for underrepresented communities, and opportunities for minority creators.

Over the next few weeks, YouTube’s going to share more insights into how it’s assisting these communities, and the tools and processes it's building to maximize potential for all users.

You can access YouTube’s new Creator Safety Center here.