 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

YouTube Launches Q&A Shorts Series for Creator Questions

Published Aug. 25, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

This could be helpful for those looking to build their YouTube presence.

Over the past week, YouTube Creator Liaison Rene Ritchie has begun posting Shorts which address specific YouTube growth questions, with answers from YouTube’s Senior Director of Growth and Discovery Todd Beaupré.

The videos are short (hence the format), and provide succinct answers to common YouTube creator questions.

The three videos posted thus far answer:

  • Does the filename of your video matter to the algorithm? No, but the title does
  • Does the video category you choose in the upload process matter to the algorithm? It’s a minor factor
  • Do the keyword tags you use in your video upload process matter? Add misspellings of your channel title and topics of focus

These are quick, simple responses, but they may be hugely valuable to those looking to optimize their YouTube approach.

YouTube says that it will continue to post Shorts addressing questions like these in future.

You can view all the YouTube Creator Liaison videos here.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Bestselling Author and Global Marketing Leader Lindsey Carnett Announces Launch of New Book, T…
From Marketing Maven
August 14, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Content Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell