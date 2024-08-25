YouTube Launches Q&A Shorts Series for Creator Questions

This could be helpful for those looking to build their YouTube presence.

Over the past week, YouTube Creator Liaison Rene Ritchie has begun posting Shorts which address specific YouTube growth questions, with answers from YouTube’s Senior Director of Growth and Discovery Todd Beaupré.

The videos are short (hence the format), and provide succinct answers to common YouTube creator questions.

The three videos posted thus far answer:

Does the filename of your video matter to the algorithm? No, but the title does

Does the video category you choose in the upload process matter to the algorithm? It’s a minor factor

Do the keyword tags you use in your video upload process matter? Add misspellings of your channel title and topics of focus

These are quick, simple responses, but they may be hugely valuable to those looking to optimize their YouTube approach.

YouTube says that it will continue to post Shorts addressing questions like these in future.

You can view all the YouTube Creator Liaison videos here.