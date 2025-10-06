YouTube Launches New Music Education Initiative

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

YouTube has launched a new music education initiative, in partnership with TED-Ed, which aims to expand learning beyond the classroom, and help teachers pass on key music knowledge to their students.

Called “Think Like a Musician,” the new video series will feature a range of high-profile musicians and eduators sharing knowledge on music-related education.

As explained by YouTube:

“Today, we’re excited to announce a new Music Education series, “Think Like a Musician”. This partnership combines the power of TED-Ed, a beloved learning channel, Education Through Music’s reputable curriculum, and professional artists to bring high-quality music education resources to teachers around the world. Each video will include comprehensive resources, such as a lesson plan and a rubric, enabling easy integration into classrooms. Every video will even include an interactive experience to encourage hands-on student engagement.”

Music plays a key role on YouTube, with many of the most-viewed videos of all time being music video clips, and as such, it makes sense for YouTube to also provide music education, and align with user interests to help explore their passions.

YouTube also now plays a critical role in education:

“We know educators play an essential role inspiring curiosity in their students, and often rely on YouTube to enhance their lesson plans. In fact, 94% of teachers say they use YouTube in their role as teacher. So we are committed to supporting teachers with an engaging library of high-quality, age-appropriate content taught by world-class creators.”

Which seems like a lot, but the figure here underlines the growing role that YouTube plays in empowering education, and assisting in classroom learning through expanded access to a world of information.

YouTube’s music series is another example of the power of the platform in this respect, and how it can be used to broader educational pathways, and connect everyone with valuable insights.

It’s also another way to bring more people to YouTube more often, which could also provide additional opportunities for related outreach.