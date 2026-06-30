YouTube partners with science content creator Mark Rober

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YouTube announced a new partnership with former NASA engineer turned science content creator Mark Rober, which will see YouTube provide a range of educational content built on hands-on experiments. The partnership is intended to power more engaging content for U.S. classrooms.

YouTube said it’s partnering with Rober’s CrunchLabs to bring his YouTube experiments to life via a new initiative called Class Crunchlabs, which will be aimed at students in grades three to eight.

As explained by YouTube: “Developed in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), the full curriculum will include hundreds of hands-on challenges and more than 1,000 banger videos.”

Not sure that “banger” is a totally scientific descriptor, but the idea is that this will provide educational content based on formats that are already resonating with Rober’s YouTube audience.

“All video content will be available in 34 languages on the new Class CrunchLabs YouTube channel ready for back-to-school 2026,” YouTube said. “It's all part of our ongoing effort to make YouTube a go-to resource for high-quality academic content.”

YouTube and CrunchLabs will continue to refine and improve their approach over time in order to make this a more valuable resource for students.

YouTube has been working to develop new pathways to inspire more educational creators in the app. These include its “Player for Education” program, announced in June 2025, which gives creators a s.

YouTube also published a report in October showing that 74% of students watch videos on YouTube in order to learn something new, while 84% of teachers use YouTube content in their lessons.

The platform’s scale and resonance puts it in a key position to provide educational content. Initiatives like this one will help to build on that and increase the value of YouTube more broadly.

Of course, there are also concerns that YouTube can lead young users down problematic rabbit holes, resulting in harmful exposure.

Balancing these elements is a constant challenge for parents, but the potential for YouTube to be a positive force for students is significant.