YouTube announces new live concert series

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YouTube has announced a new series of music events, in an effort to underline its presence as a key music discovery hub, and maximize brand association with rising music talent.

YouTube’s “Music Nights” events will see the platform host a series of IRL concerts and meet-ups around the world, including events in the U.S., France, the U.K. and more.

As explained by YouTube: “Whether it’s an album release party, an intimate show, or a special tour stop, we collaborate closely with artists to transform some of the world’s most iconic venues into unforgettable, intimate fan experiences – and share them with fans everywhere.”

YouTube is partnering with singers Isaiah Rashad and Kacey Musgraves, as well as the band Bleachers, on this latest series of Music Nights sessions, which will see each artist provide their own input into each production.

“[Users will be able to] dive into the full performances, relive standout tracks on repeat, and explore exclusive behind-the-scenes moments on Shorts, directly on each artist's Official Artist Channel,” YouTube said.

It’s the latest in YouTube’s efforts to put a bigger focus on music content, with the platform also hosting popular live streams from Coachella, and other major music festivals and concerts.

And while TikTok has become a key platform for music discovery, YouTube is also a critical connector for the industry, with YouTube paying out $8 billion to music publishers between July 2024 and June 2025.

YouTube has seen significant growth in its YouTube Music and Premium subscription packages (now up to 125 million cumulative subscribers), helping to support its payouts, while it also continues to grow its ad revenue base, enabling revenue share with all creators.

As such, while TikTok is where more and more people are coming across new music, YouTube is where musicians are developing deeper connections with their audiences, which is a key element of this new concert series.