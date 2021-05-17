YouTube Previews Upcoming Improvements for YouTube Studio, Including Auto-Generated Title Suggestions

YouTube has shared some insight into coming updates for its Creator Studio management platform, including improved processes for uploading videos via the mobile app, and an expansion of its pre-publish checking capacity to help creators avoid potential penalties.

First off, YouTube is looking to improve its upload default settings, which will see defaults added to the mobile posting process, and will also allow multiple upload templates, reducing the need for full data entry every time you publish a clip.

YouTube will also soon enable users to clone their upload settings from a previous video, further expediting the posting process, particularly on mobile devices.

YouTube's also looking to making it easier to manage content on the go by adding an option to upload videos from Google Drive.

As you can see here, the new process will add Google Drive as another source location for your video content, which will enable you to access all of your shared videos on your, or your business', Drive folder, from anywhere - again, further expanding your posting options.

And lastly, YouTube is adding pre-publish checks on mobile, which will bring it into line with the desktop app.

As you can see here, YouTube's pre-publish checks analyze the content of your video for a range of potential violations, including copyright concerns and language red flags, giving creators the opportunity to address such before they hit 'publish'.

YouTube first started testing its pre-publish checks last September, before launching an expanded roll-out in March. Now, it's coming to mobile as well, while YouTube says that it's also working to improve its pre-publish notifications and provide more tools to make it easier to address such on the smaller, mobile screen.

There's no definitive launch date for these new tools, but YouTube is testing each now, with a view to a broader launch in the near future.

In addition to these, YouTube also says that it's working on some other, more 'futuristic' video upload tools, including auto-generated video descriptions and titles, and AI tools to help improve video thumbnails.

Those could be a great help in maximizing your video performance - if YouTube is able to provide guidance, based on what users are engaging with in the app, to help you choose the right video titles and thumbnails for your clips, that could take some of the legwork out of your upload process, reducing research time.

These more advanced features are a bit further out, but it will be interesting to see what YouTube comes up with on each element.