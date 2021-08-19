x
site logo

YouTube Publishes New Guide to Rising Aesthetic Trends, and How to Understand Niche Interests

Published Aug. 19, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Do you understand the rising interest in 'Cottagecore', or the growth of 'Bardcore' subcultures online?

Even if you've heard of these niches, you likely don't have a full understanding of what they mean, and the context from which they've emerged, which is where YouTube's latest culture and trends report comes in. In collaboration with visual storytelling studio Polygraph, YouTube has created a new, interactive report into aesthetic trends, and how YouTubers, specifically, engage with such content.

As explained by YouTube:

"While identity-seeking is one of the core pursuits of any youth culture, for Gen Z, identity is a journey, not a destination. This generation has grown up creating their identities for online spaces, where identity is transient by design. YouTube is an ideal platform for people to learn how to adopt and adapt aesthetics they’re interested in."

The report outlines six key aesthetic trends, including the aforementioned Cottagecore and Bardcore, along with 'Dark Academia', 'Dreamcore', 'Royaltycore' and 'Y2K'.

YouTube Aesthetics report

Each trend also includes links to relevant YouTube clips, along with a brief explanation of the trend.

For example:

"Y2K is an aesthetic based on the look of the late 1990s and early 2000s, a time where the internet was clunky and raw, but most of all, could be turned off. The post-millennium look has many iterations that range from boy-band fangirl inspired looks to Paris Hilton-era Juicy tracksuits."

I did not know this - and for those too old to still be in the loop on the latest trends, like myself, it could be a good way to catch up on some of these rising interests, and get a better understanding of where they've come from.

The report also includes an overview of the growth of aesthetic guides on YouTube, which provide insight into how to engage with each trend.

YouTube Aesthetics report

While there's also more specific insight into the relative elements of interest in each trend, based on the video clips aligned with the genre.

YouTube Aesthetics report

As noted, it could be a helpful way to improve your own personal understanding of these rising interest areas, while for brands, it might also be useful as a research tool in understanding where different audience types are engaging, and the types of content they're responding to.

If you were looking to align with the Cottagecore trend, for example, with flowing dresses and lace, you could use this guide to get a more in-depth understanding of that interest, before diving in (and potentially misstepping).

It's interesting, either way, and it may have specific value, dependent on your aims.

You can check out YouTube's "Rise of Aesthetics" interactive report here.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from SEMRush on August 18, 2021

    14 Tips for Writing Copy That Generates Results [Infographic]

    Looking for ways to maximize the performance of your content? Check out these tips fro SEMRush.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 17, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    New neontools, the free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible ...
    Press Release from
    neon marketing technology

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from SEMRush on August 18, 2021

    14 Tips for Writing Copy That Generates Results [Infographic]

    Looking for ways to maximize the performance of your content? Check out these tips fro SEMRush.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 17, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • YouTube Publishes New Guide to Rising Aesthetic Trends, and How to Understand Niche Interests
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 19, 2021
  • Why B2B Marketers Build on LinkedIn [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 19, 2021
  • Facebook Brings Reels to its Main App as it Seeks to Capitalize on the Short-Form Video Trend
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 19, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.