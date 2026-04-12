 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

YouTube to increase the cost of its Premium service

The platform is raising Individual prices by $2 per month and Family prices by $4 per month, with the rate hikes set to take effect in June, according to 9 to 5 Google.

Published April 12, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

YouTube is raising the price of its Premium subscription offerings, with a $2 monthly increase on individual accounts and a $4 increase on family plans.

As reported by 9 to 5 Google, YouTube sent a notification out to Premium subscribers alerting them to the change, which will be implemented in the June billing period.

As per YouTube’s note to some users: “To continue delivering great service and features, we’re increasing your price to $15.99/month. We don’t make these decisions lightly, but this update will allow us to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube.”

The new Premium prices for U.S. users will be as follows:

  • Individual: $15.99 per month (an increase of $2 per month)
  • Family: $26.99 per month (an increase of $4 per month)
  • Lite: $8.99 per month (an increase of $1 per month)
  • Music Premium: $11.99 per month (an increase of $1 per month)

Basically, it’s going to be more expensive to watch YouTube without ads, though 9 to 5 Google also said that YouTube hasn’t raised the price of Premium in several years, with the last increase coming in 2022.

So is it worth it?

Well, aside from no ads, or fewer ads (depending on which Premium package users sign up for), YouTube Premium also includes background play and offline downloads for videos and music.

So, depending on use case, it can be a valuable offering, though it’s also interesting to note that more people are consuming podcasts through the YouTube app, which would directly benefit from background play functionality.

Maybe that’s another avenue for YouTube to drive subscriber take-up, along with its various subscription TV plans and offers that users can add on to their YouTube subscription.

Though it will cost a little more for such starting in June.

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Metricool’s 2026 LinkedIn Study Reveals the Rise of Invisible Interactions as Video Performanc…
From Metricool
April 14, 2026
Metricool logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Media Updates
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell