YouTube updates mobile UI and channel membership pricing

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YouTube updated the UI in the mobile app to streamline the presentation of engagement stats in-stream. The platform is also updating its pricing for channel memberships to reflect international exchange rates.

First, YouTube has updated the like, dislike, share and ask icons in the mobile app with new formatting and removed the counts from beside these icons below the player.

As shown in this image, YouTube videos on mobile now display the engagement stats below the video title next to the channel name.

YouTube also moved more functions into the three-dot menu, including save, download and report a video.

The revised layout provides a sleeker playback experience, though it may also be a little confusing at first for those who are used to the old format.

On another front, YouTube is also updating its channel membership pricing in order to factor in foreign exchange rates.

YouTube channel managers who are part of the YouTube Partner Program can set their own rates for channel memberships (up to $499.99 per month), with channels then able to provide special perks, including exclusive videos, to entice paying fans.

But some creators have noted that the channel membership rates can fluctuate significantly based on foreign exchange rates, which makes it more expensive for international fans to sign up.

In order to address this, YouTube added new balancing measures to keep fees relative by location.

As explained by YouTube Head of Editorial Rene Ritchie: “YouTube will be updating international pricing for new members to reflect exchange rates, to make sure that memberships are fair for all creators globally. YouTube will notify creators when this is happening, and we'll have until August 17, 2026 to review the recommended changes or set up our own custom prices before automatic updates go into effect.”

That means creators with channel memberships will have the option to review their pricing to ensure fairness, with YouTube ultimately setting the final rules around how memberships are charged across regions.

YouTube will also provide smart pricing recommendations in YouTube Studio, which will give creators recommendations on how they should approach membership fees based on location, audience and engagement.

Essentially, YouTube is trying to ensure that channel membership pricing is balanced across the board.

Creators can update the pricing for new memberships once every 12 months per membership tier.