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YouTube tests new fan engagement option for musicians

The feature, now in beta, allows music creators to share exclusive content with just the top 1% of their channel’s audience.

Published May 27, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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YouTube is testing a new engagement option for musicians, which would enable them to share exclusive content with their top fans in order to drive more benefits for their key supporters.

As first reported by TubeFilter, YouTube’s new “Top fans” publishing option would limit access to only the top 1% of a creator’s fanbase.

YouTube exclusive fan content

As shown in this example, posted by Nate Curtiss on LinkedIn, YouTube’s Top Fans publishing option, currently in beta, those not in that top percentage of engaged audience members would not be able to view the clip, even via a link.

YouTube Head of Editorial Rene Ritchie said on Linkedin that this feature was announced at YouTube Connect last year, and that it is only being tested with musician channels at this stage.

So it may never be an option for all YouTube creators, but it could be another way to help enhance fan engagement and reward the top fans of a channel with exclusive updates.

While usage would be limited, as the creator would need a significant audience to make that top 1% a viable audience, it might be a strong motivator for fan engagement, as well as boosting word of mouth about upcoming releases. Those top fans would no doubt love to share the latest info that they’re privy to, which could help to build buzz ahead of releases.

Again, this is only being tested with selected music creators now, but YouTube may look to expand it in future, and it could be worth considering for those with a large enough audience.

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