10 Consumer and Marketer Social Video Trends That Will Shape 2020 [Infographic]

Jan. 28, 2020

Are you considering launching a social media video marketing campaign this year? Want to learn how consumers and marketers are using social video?

The team from Animoto share the consumer and marketer stats you need to know in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • How social media is shaping consumer behavior?
  • What’s leading customers from discovery to purchase?
  • The top purchase-driven platforms
  • Top social platforms for brands
  • Where marketers are investing
  • Is video worth the effort?
  • Percentage of brands posting video once a week
  • How marketers are reaching new customers

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

Infographic lists social video trends

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

