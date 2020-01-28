10 Email Marketing Tips to Boost B2B Sales [Infographic]

While social media networks have become an increasingly important part of our broader interactive process, email marketing remains a key element in any effective digital strategy, and strategic utilization of email, in line with shifting consumer expectations, can be a major difference-maker in your approach.

But you have to tune into the trends to ensure that you move in line with such - for example, with more businesses shifting to an increasingly personalized email approach, that then raises the expectation for other brands, and if your business is failing to move in-step, your emails will quickly look outdated.

Segmentation, personalization, ensuring your emails are mobile-friendly - these are all key considerations in an evolving email strategy, and if you fall behind on any one aspect, the impacts could be significant.

This infographic from the team at Blue Mail Media covers ten key email marketing trends of note, which are worth factoring into your strategy. If you're looking for ways to improve your email performance in 2020, it's definitely worth considering these shifts.