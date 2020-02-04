10 SEO Optimizations Learned from Website Audits [Infographic]

We do a lot of website audits, and while each website is different, there are some common issues that we regularly find and end up fixing upon review.

This is true of new sites which have just been created, and is especially true of older websites, where proper maintenance has taken a back seat to getting new content out.

These problems will impact your brand in a number of ways. Some will harm your search rankings, making your products and services harder to find. Some will make your site slower, impacting on user experience. Poor user experience means lost prospects, lost leads, and lost customers. In fact, 88% of online consumers are less likely to return to a site after a bad experience.​

That's why you should perform a site audit every six months - and why you should audit your site right now to detect and resolve any of the problems highlighted identified below.