10 Social Media Trends to Guide Your Online Strategy in 2021 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to ramp up your social media marketing in 2021? Want to know the key trends that should affect the way you manage your social media presence?
The team from Oberlo share the trends you need to know in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Where audiences are spending their time during the pandemic
- Start profiting from your social media videos
- Social media trends: niche platforms growing in popularity
- Social media stories are not going anywhere
- Video usage in social commerce
- Social commerce is the future
- Authenticity matters in social media marketing
- Social media as a discovery engine
- Growth in messaging apps
- Customer service via social media
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.