x
site logo

10 Social Media Trends to Guide Your Online Strategy in 2021 [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Dec. 7, 2020

Are you looking for ways to ramp up your social media marketing in 2021? Want to know the key trends that should affect the way you manage your social media presence?

The team from Oberlo share the trends you need to know in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Where audiences are spending their time during the pandemic
  • Start profiting from your social media videos
  • Social media trends: niche platforms growing in popularity
  • Social media stories are not going anywhere
  • Video usage in social commerce
  • Social commerce is the future
  • Authenticity matters in social media marketing
  • Social media as a discovery engine
  • Growth in messaging apps
  • Customer service via social media

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Social media trends 2021

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Snapchat

    Snapchat Adds Astrological Profiles So Users Can See Their Alignment with Connections in the App

    Snapchat has added new Astrological Profiles to help users better understand their star signs within the app.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 12, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Snapchat

    Snapchat Adds Astrological Profiles So Users Can See Their Alignment with Connections in the App

    Snapchat has added new Astrological Profiles to help users better understand their star signs within the app.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 12, 2020
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • 10 Social Media Trends to Guide Your Online Strategy in 2021 [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Dec. 07, 2020
  • What We Learned From UGC in 2020 and How To Plan for 2021
    By Jose Angelo Gallegos • Dec. 06, 2020
  • 5 Clever Ways to Increase Brand Awareness & Grow Your Business [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Dec. 06, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.