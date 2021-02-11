10 YouTube Videos That Every Small Business Should Create [infographic]

Is YouTube part of your 2021 digital marketing plan?

The online video leader remains a key platform, despite rising challenges from Facebook, Instagram and more recently, TikTok. Indeed, YouTube has over 2 billion monthly, logged-in users - and what's more, YouTube has seen a rising amount of usage on home TV sets.

That presents significant opportunity for big-screen, impactful outreach, all with Google's advanced audience targeting options. It has the reach, the ad options, and now the potential to connect with viewers on the key focus for home entertainment. If you're making video content, you need to have YouTube on your planning map.

But what should you create your videos about, and what works best on YouTube?

The team from Headway Capital have put together a new infographic that highlights 10 key options for YouTube content.

If you're struggling to come up with an idea, or you need some direction, the below listing will help.