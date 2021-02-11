x
10 YouTube Videos That Every Small Business Should Create [infographic]

Feb. 11, 2021

Is YouTube part of your 2021 digital marketing plan? 

The online video leader remains a key platform, despite rising challenges from Facebook, Instagram and more recently, TikTok. Indeed, YouTube has over 2 billion monthly, logged-in users - and what's more, YouTube has seen a rising amount of usage on home TV sets.

That presents significant opportunity for big-screen, impactful outreach, all with Google's advanced audience targeting options. It has the reach, the ad options, and now the potential to connect with viewers on the key focus for home entertainment. If you're making video content, you need to have YouTube on your planning map.

But what should you create your videos about, and what works best on YouTube?

The team from Headway Capital have put together a new infographic that highlights 10 key options for YouTube content.

If you're struggling to come up with an idea, or you need some direction, the below listing will help.

YouTube video ideas infographic

  story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on August 13, 2020

    Instagram Will Now Limit the Reach of Re-posts from TikTok Within its Reels Clone

    Instagram has announced that its taking extra measures to disincentivize TikTok re-posts within Reels.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Feb. 09, 2021

