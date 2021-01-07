x
15 Common SEO Mistakes You Must Avoid in 2021 & Beyond [Infographic]

Jan. 7, 2021

Are you struggling to get your website to appear on the first page of relevant Google results? Looking to up your SEO game, and maximize traffic performance in 2021?

The team from Red Website Design share 15 common SEO mistakes to avoid in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Ignoring Your ‘Google My Business’ Listing
  • Only Focusing on On-Site SEO
  • Overlooking Page Titles & Meta Descriptions
  • Not Running Regular Website Audits
  • Leaving Old URL Structures in Place When Redesigning A Site
  • Placing Important Text In Images Rather Than On The Page
  • Not Adding Fresh, High-Quality Content
  • Buying Backlinks
  • Building Content Specifically for Algorithms
  • Falling Behind on SEO Trends
  • Skimping on Your Website
  • Treating SEO as a One-Time Task
  • Cramming Keywords into Your Copy
  • Not Researching Customer Questions
  • Lack of Unique Keyword Targeting

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

15 common SEO mistakes

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

