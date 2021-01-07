15 Common SEO Mistakes You Must Avoid in 2021 & Beyond [Infographic]

Are you struggling to get your website to appear on the first page of relevant Google results? Looking to up your SEO game, and maximize traffic performance in 2021?

The team from Red Website Design share 15 common SEO mistakes to avoid in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Ignoring Your ‘Google My Business’ Listing

Only Focusing on On-Site SEO

Overlooking Page Titles & Meta Descriptions

Not Running Regular Website Audits

Leaving Old URL Structures in Place When Redesigning A Site

Placing Important Text In Images Rather Than On The Page

Not Adding Fresh, High-Quality Content

Buying Backlinks

Building Content Specifically for Algorithms

Falling Behind on SEO Trends

Skimping on Your Website

Treating SEO as a One-Time Task

Cramming Keywords into Your Copy

Not Researching Customer Questions

Lack of Unique Keyword Targeting

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.