15 Digital Marketing Tools to Improve Your Online Presence in 2020 [Infographic]

Aug. 31, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your online presence in 2020? Want to know the digital marketing tools that can help your grow your business?

The team from Page Traffic share their recommended marketing tools in this infographic.

Here’s who makes their list:

  • Google Keyword Planner
  • Bannersnack
  • Hubspot
  • ActiveCampaign
  • Serpstat
  • Buzzsumo
  • ManyChat
  • Google Analytics
  • Sprout Social
  • Slack
  • Feedly
  • Pingdom
  • Survey Anyplace
  • Buffer
  • Bitly

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Digital marketing tools

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

