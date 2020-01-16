x
15 Jaw-Dropping Email Marketing Stats You Need to Know in 2020 [Infographic]

Jan. 16, 2020

Have you optimized your email marketing approach for 2020? 

If you've overlooked email in favor of other elements, this infographic might have you re-thinking your approach. The team from TD Insights have collected a range of email marketing stats and insights, which underline why it needs to remain a key consideration in your process.

They break things down as follows:

  • Why email marketing is important
  • Mobile email usage shows extraordinary results
  • Quality emails are best of all
  • How to succeed with email marketing

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Infographic outlines a range of email marketing stats

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

