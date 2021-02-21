x
15 TikTok Tips to Maximize Your Branded Content Efforts [Infographic]

Feb. 21, 2021

TikTok is the trending app of the moment, with millions of people downloading the short-video app and jumping into its engaging, personalized content stream.

Analysts project that TikTok will become the next billion-user platform sometime in 2021, and as it continues to grow, marketers are also paying more attention to the app, and its potential for their campaigns.

Have you considered adding TikTok into your digital outreach mix?

If you're looking to jump in, this overview of tips from the team at Socialtyze will help. It covers everything from choosing topics to user demographics to hashtags on the platform. 

Worth noting for your TikTok approach.

