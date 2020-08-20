15 Website & UX Stats to Guide Your Web Design Process in 2020 [Infographic]

Do you plan to create a new website for your business in 2020 and beyond? Want to understand how people use websites so yours will be more effective?
The team from UK Web Host Review share the web design and UX stats you need to know in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- 75% of people base credibility by a website
- 53% of mobile users will leave after 3 seconds
- 59% of people prefer a beautifully designed website
- 86% of visitors want information about products and services
- 1% of users interact with website sliders
- 94% of people won’t trust an outdated website
- 70% of small businesses miss call-to-actions
- 50% of eCommerce revenue is from mobile users
- It takes just 0.05 seconds to form a design opinion
- 44% of users will leave if there’s no contact information
- Slow image loading times can cause 39% of users to abandon
- You have on average 10 seconds to impress
- 2 out of 3 minutes spent online are via mobile
- Video content 53x more likely to reach the first page of Google
- 70% of people pay attention to bulleted lists
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.