15 Website & UX Stats to Guide Your Web Design Process in 2020 [Infographic]

Do you plan to create a new website for your business in 2020 and beyond? Want to understand how people use websites so yours will be more effective?

The team from UK Web Host Review share the web design and UX stats you need to know in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

75% of people base credibility by a website

53% of mobile users will leave after 3 seconds

59% of people prefer a beautifully designed website

86% of visitors want information about products and services

1% of users interact with website sliders

94% of people won’t trust an outdated website

70% of small businesses miss call-to-actions

50% of eCommerce revenue is from mobile users

It takes just 0.05 seconds to form a design opinion

44% of users will leave if there’s no contact information

Slow image loading times can cause 39% of users to abandon

You have on average 10 seconds to impress

2 out of 3 minutes spent online are via mobile

Video content 53x more likely to reach the first page of Google

70% of people pay attention to bulleted lists

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.