x
site logo

17 Conversion Boosting Tips for eCommerce [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

March 7, 2021

With eCommerce on the rise, many brands are now re-examining their online selling strategies, and mapping out a shift towards increasing their digital focus.

The pandemic exacerbated the already rising trend towards online browsing and buying, with analysis showing that overall eCommerce sales saw 40% year-over-year growth in 2020. As physical stores are able to re-open in the recovery from COVID-19, it's expected that this growth will recede somewhat in 2021, but the overall momentum will continue. If you're a DTC brand and you're not looking to maximize your digital potential, you're missing out on opportunities.

But building an effective eCommerce approach is not as easy as starting a website and waiting for the customer queries to come in. There are various elements to consider, and it's often small, simple changes in approach that can make the biggest difference.

That's where this infographic from Zissu comes in. Here, the Zissu team has collected 17 valuable eCommerce tips to factor into your planning. 

Definitely worth a look. 

eCommerce tips

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Tech.co on February 27, 2021

    The 8 Best Social Media Platforms to Market Your Business in 2021 [Infographic]

    Which social platforms should you focus on in 2021? Take a look at these platform stats.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Feb. 28, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Tech.co on February 27, 2021

    The 8 Best Social Media Platforms to Market Your Business in 2021 [Infographic]

    Which social platforms should you focus on in 2021? Take a look at these platform stats.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Feb. 28, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • 17 Conversion Boosting Tips for eCommerce [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 07, 2021
  • A Small Business Guide to Starting a Podcast [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 07, 2021
  • LinkedIn Provides New Performance Insights for Higher Education Marketers [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 04, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.