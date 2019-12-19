19 eCommerce Website Mistakes to Avoid [Infographic]

When it comes to building an eCommerce website, the scope of essential elements required is quite vast.

Unlike regular personal and professional websites, each and every aspect of an eCommerce website needs to be taken into consideration, in order to ensure that it performs and functions well, and maximizes return. From simplifying navigation, to ensuring optimal load speed; from choosing an easy to remember domain name to setting up payments and delivery. There are a lot of elements that you simply need to get right.

Given this, there's also a high probability that you're going to slip-up in some aspect, and when your website is your business, even the smallest error can be costly. With thousands of other online merchants vying for the attention of customers, it's worth taking the time to get everything in line before your website goes live.

The below infographic from Hosting Clues highlights 19 common eCommerce website mistakes to be aware of, and avoid. If you're looking to make changes to your site, or launch a new one in 2020, keep this list handy.