3 Ways to Better Utilize Twitter to Help Maximize Conversions for Your Business

Twitter has long been a great community-building and outreach tool for a wide range of brands and marketers.

But are you also using tweets to boost direct conversions?

It takes dedicated effort, and a more specific approach, but you can also generate sales from your tweets.

Here's how to do it:

1. Use Twitter to Better Control Your Branded Search

Not many brands realize how important their branded search results are.

According to Google, at least 50% of people who know your name will still search Google to learn more about you before buying.

And what will your customers see there?

Believe it or not, your Twitter feed may be the first thing that comes up when searching Google for your brand name. Google uses a specific rich snippet for Twitter search results by pulling the most recent tweets from your feed and showing them in the SERP:

What does that mean for your Twitter marketing?

When working on your Twitter editorial calendar, you need to think about your branded search engine results as well. What will people see when they search for you on Google? Will those tweets (especially taken out of context and pulled into SERP) prompt them to deal with your brand, or drive them away forever?

As a brand, you're likely to have Twitter guidelines or policies that your social media team is using to maintain a consistent and respectful online presence. So include this point there as well:

"Tweets may show up in Google search when anyone is researching our brand. Make sure to craft our social media updates with that in mind. Avoid humor or critique which would be hard to understand when taken out of context."

Using your tweets to build trust and generate more sales from branded searches is another good idea. Consider:

Monitoring and retweeting other users’ positive feedback or brand

Tweet about industry trends and studies

Repurpose testimonials into tweets to bring those to your feeds as well as branded SERPs, etc.

If you're just starting your brand, you should also keep your future branded searches in mind when deciding on a brand name.

It's important to find a brand name that'll be still available on Twitter (an ever-increasing challenge), which also dignifies what your brand is about.

Namify is a helpful tool that can assiat in your planning. Namify is a brand and domain name generator that checks your chosen brand name across the major social media networks, in order to help you make a more informed decision.

That can help you map out a more effective, all-encompassing Twitter strategy that helps to boost brand recognition and resonance.

2. Use Twitter to Build Traffic and Conversions

Getting meaningful clicks from Twitter isn't easy.

The fast-paced nature of the tweet feed generally means that Twitter users are in more of a hurry, so their clicks tend to be more shallow and less intentional, which lends itself to a higher bounce rate.

You need to put in extra effort to turn those clicks into engaged traffic. And that’s where some on-site tricks can help.

Create a Dedicated Landing Page for Twitter

A Twitter landing page is a page on your website designed to cater to inbound traffic from your profile page or tweets on Twitter.

Sending your Twitter followers to a dedicated page will help you optimize their experience by:

Adding social proof from Twitter

Matching your CTAs and visuals to your Twitter feed and branding

Customizing your sales funnel to remove barriers and better match Twitter users’ buying journeys and expectations

Creating and A/B testing landing pages is easy on Wordpress, or you can use tools like LeadPages for this process.

Automatically Engage and Qualify Leads

Building a dedicated Twitter landing page is a good first step, but what next?

This is where AI-driven tools, like smart chatbots and virtual assists, can help. They can help to ensure that your site visitors are always getting exactly what they need, exactly when they need it, when clicking through from your Twitter links.

Exceed AI is an excellent solution to help make the most of your Twitter traffic. The AI assistant ensures every lead is followed up, nurtured, and qualified using automatic two-way conversations. It comes with smart chatbot software, email sequences, and even SMS marketing to make sure no click or form fill is missed:

Personalize the Rest of Your Site

Adding a personal touch to your landing pages is always helpful, and you can use Fintza to personalize your Twitter traffic experience with your site.

Finteza allows you to add custom CTAs based on a variety of criteria, including the click source:

3. Use Twitter to Learn from Your Competitors’ Failures

We're all keeping an eye on our competitors - but how much are you actually learning from them?

Most marketing strategies never go beyond watching a competitors’ organic rankings and promotions, with few companies going to the effort of monitoring their competitors’ mentions as well. No marketing strategies I’ve seen are designed to do anything much with that type of advanced data, and it can be too much to take in and get anything of significant meaning from.

But it can be valuable, especially when filtered the right way. And there's a very simple way to do this within Twitter's Advanced Search tools.

Just enter this into the Twitter search tab

"[brandname]" :(

How to make this Twitter monitoring actionable?

You can use tools like Agorapulse to set up competitor monitoring. I use Agorapulse because it turns tweets into tasks, enabling you to mark them as complete or assign them to other team members.

This way you can reply to those tweets, or add your product management team to help them avoid your competitors’ mistakes (or both)

Conclusion

With a little bit of creativity, Twitter can be much more than just another channel to broadcast news and interact with your customers.

Use Twitter to build a more trustworthy brand image, boost your conversions and steal your competitors’ customers by tracking negative mentions.

Used right, these can be highly effective, and beneficial strategies to get more out of your Twitter efforts.