x
site logo

4 Ways to Amplify Your Customer Experience on Instagram in 2021 [Infographic]

Published April 25, 2021
By

eCommerce brands are using Instagram to reach new customers, grow their audience, and engage with existing customers.

In fact, did you know that over 2 million businesses connect with people on Instagram, and that, in a recent survey by Facebook, 81% of respondents said that Instagram helps them research products and services?

This proves that Instagram has changed the way the average customer now shops - and with Instagram Shopping, people can buy your products directly from your photos and videos.

In this infographic, we take a look at how you can take your eCommerce store to the next level with Instagram.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from LinkedIn on April 24, 2021

    LinkedIn Announces 'LinkedIn Learning Hub' to Provide More Comprehensive Skills Development Pathways

    LinkedIn is looking to help professionals and businesses better prepare for coming industry shifts with its new LinkedIn Learning Hub.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 23, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    How Fortune 100 companies are using innovative marketing technology to programmatically ampl...
    Press Release from
    Brands.Buzz
    Industry Dive’s press release service launches Visibility Reports
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from LinkedIn on April 24, 2021

    LinkedIn Announces 'LinkedIn Learning Hub' to Provide More Comprehensive Skills Development Pathways

    LinkedIn is looking to help professionals and businesses better prepare for coming industry shifts with its new LinkedIn Learning Hub.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 23, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • 4 Ways to Amplify Your Customer Experience on Instagram in 2021 [Infographic]
    By Nancy Kapoor • April 25, 2021
  • Why Shoppable UGC is the Future of eCommerce Experiences
    By Peter Cassidy • April 25, 2021
  • TikTok Shares New Insights into How Users are Engaging Around Mother's Day in the App
    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 23, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.