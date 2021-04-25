4 Ways to Amplify Your Customer Experience on Instagram in 2021 [Infographic]

eCommerce brands are using Instagram to reach new customers, grow their audience, and engage with existing customers.

In fact, did you know that over 2 million businesses connect with people on Instagram, and that, in a recent survey by Facebook, 81% of respondents said that Instagram helps them research products and services?

This proves that Instagram has changed the way the average customer now shops - and with Instagram Shopping, people can buy your products directly from your photos and videos.

In this infographic, we take a look at how you can take your eCommerce store to the next level with Instagram.