Pinterest releases 2026 wedding trends report

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Pinterest published its 2026 Wedding Trends report, which looks at evolving wedding celebration activities based on user search behavior and in-stream engagement.

The report underlines the most significant shifts in wedding trends, which could provide some valuable considerations in regards to what people are seeking in relation to their nuptials.

As explained by Pinterest: “The Pinterest Wedding Trends Report for 2026 reveals how old traditions are bowing to modern celebrations that feel unmistakably personal: low-key pre-wedding soirees, opalescent palettes, speakeasy venues and bold new bridal headwear: crowns, caps and cool-girl veils.”

The data highlights emerging wedding and relationship activities in the app, stemming from the initial dating period to the big day.

Indeed, Pinterest’s 2026 Wedding Trends starts out by discussing rising trends in dating behavior.

Cafe poses, a true trend for our times.

Pinterest highlighted 14 key trends, including “Unexpected Venues,” “Quirky Cakes” and “Nostalgic Tech Touches.”

Also: “Alt Bouquets.”

For each trend, Pinterest listed a range of specific topic searches that are gaining traction, along with their relative search volume increase over the past year.

Cornhole boards for the event? A dance-off at the reception? These are just some of the ideas that have seen significant increases in search activity on Pinterest over the past year.

This report could provide valuable guidance for marketers looking to tap into wedding trends and help people celebrate. At the same time, the data also showcased broader celebration trends, which could provide additional insight.

It’s an interesting report either way, and it provides a look into what people want to incorporate into their weddings this year.