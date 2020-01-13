5 eCommerce Email Marketing Techniques to Generate More Online Sales [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your eCommerce email marketing strategy? Want to generate more sales in your online shop?

Utilizing your email receipts from purchases is one area worthy of focus, and the team from Revamp CRM share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Have customers share their purchase on social media

Get immediate feedback from paying customers

Offer a discount to incentivize a future purchase

Use email receipts to upsell related products

Promote your social media channels to engage customers

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.